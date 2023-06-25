Neighbour recounts helping Winnipeg boy attacked, injured by coyote

A nine-year-old Winnipeg boy is in stable condition after being mauled by a coyote on the northern edge of the city Saturday evening in what police are describing as an exceedingly rare event.

The boy and his sister, 15, were walking in the area of Popko Crescent and Knowles Avenue when they noticed the animal, which chased them when they ran from it, according to a Sunday news release from Winnipeg police.

The boy was mauled before someone in the area chased the coyote away, police said.

That someone was Logan Funk, 18, who told CBC he heard the boy screaming on his front street around 6:45 p.m. He looked out his living room window, saw the coyote chasing the boy and said he knew he had to act.

"This is a little kid … people need to go out there and help this boy, right? It could have been worse," said Funk.

Funk ran outside and screamed at the animal, which ran away into a nearby yard about 20 metres away.

Funk said he then ran to get a neighbour to help and to get water and paper towel for the boy, who had "marks" on the back of his head.

Noticing the coyote was still lingering nearby, Funk said he grabbed a shovel and chased it off into a nearby street.

Soon after, his driveway was flooded with neighbours who had come to help, he said, and police and paramedics arrived shortly as well.

The boy had suffered "significant injuries" to his upper and lower body and was taken to hospital, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

Winnipeg police and Manitoba Conservation officials were seen Sunday gathering in the parking lot of Covenant Christian Reformed Church on Knowles Avenue, not far from where a nine-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote the day before. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

The area where the attack took place is a newer development bordering on a large expanse of open land just south of the Perimeter Highway.

Michalyshen said it's not uncommon for police to get calls about coyote sightings, but rare to see one where a coyote has attacked a person.

"What's uncommon here is the contact made ... to my knowledge that's never happened ... incredibly rare," he said.

'Hazing' to scare off coyotes

Police advised the public to practice "hazing" to deter coyotes should they approach. That's the act of making yourself appear large and sound loud to scare the animal off.

"Examples of hazing include raising a jacket or another piece of clothing above your head to appear larger and shouting. A safety whistle is another option for creating noise," police said in the release.

Police are working with Manitoba's Conservation Officer Service regarding the attack, said Michalyshen. On Sunday, conservation and police officers were seen staging in a parking lot of an area church bordering an empty field.

"I think they're confident they will be able to identify, locate and manage that coyote hopefully sooner than later," Michalyshen said.

Funk said coyote sightings in the area are common, something he attributes to a high concentration of geese, rabbits and other wildlife nearby.