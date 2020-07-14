'Dangerous coyote activity' forces closure of Assiniboine Forest: City

A large portion of Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest has been temporarily closed due to dangerous coyote activity.

The City of Winnipeg issued the alert on Tuesday, saying the closure affects the area between Roblin Boulevard and Grant Avenue, from Chalfont Road to the west border of Tuxedo Golf Club.

"It comes after numerous reports of coyotes exhibiting predatory, stalking behaviour and will remain in effect indefinitely under orders by Manitoba Conservation," the city says.