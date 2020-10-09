Rogue cow runs down senior before being shot by Brandon police

A cow on the lam caused a ruckus in Brandon, Man., including knocking down a 72-year-old woman before police stepped in and put an end to the beef.

Police received multiple calls around 3 p.m. Thursday about the animal running loose in the area of Victoria Avenue E. in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Callers reported seeing it in various places throughout a 13-block span, from Douglas Street to Sixth Street.

Within that range was the Dinsdale Personal Care Home, as well as the Victoria Landing Retirement residence. It was near the latter where the 72-year-old woman encountered the bad-tempered bovine.

The animal charged at and hit her. She was later taken to hospital for undetermined injures, police said in a news release Friday.

The cow, believed to have escaped from the stockyard about three kilometres north of Victoria Avenue, eventually made its way to the rail yard.

After consulting with staff from the stockyard, police said they made the decision to shoot the animal.

