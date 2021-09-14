Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19, vaccines at 12:30 p.m.

Health officials in Manitoba are giving an update on the coronavirus as well as vaccines on Wednesday, after a week of declining numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

CBC Manitoba is live streaming the news conference here and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 peaked on Feb. 2 at 744. As of Tuesday, the total was 697.

The number of patients with symptoms serious enough to put them into intensive care has also been trending downward. There were 40 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province on Tuesday, a drop of seven from one day earlier.

The fourth-wave peak was 56 on Jan. 31.

Despite the numbers going in the right direction, the health-care system is still under great strain, Dr. David Matear, health system co-lead with the Unified Health Sector Incident Command, said on Monday.

As of Tuesday, there were 101 adult patients in ICUs, counting both those with COVID-19 and those being treated for non-COVID-related issues.

The critical care program's normal, pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72 patients.

"Things in the health-care system are showing signs of slowing, but don't misinterpret that for anything resembling normal. It's very busy," Matear said.

"We're very much looking forward to having this wave in our rearview mirror, but we're not there yet."