Manitoba opens eligibility to updated Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant

Manitobans aged 65 and older, as well as Indigenous people aged 18 or older are among the first people in the province eligible for the updated Moderna vaccine aimed at targeting the Omicron variant.

The bivalent vaccine, developed to protect against the original strain of the virus and the variant, was approved by Health Canada earlier this week for people aged 18 and older.

The initial eligibility group in Manitoba also includes:

Adults of any age with higher-risk medical conditions, including people who are immunocompromised due to a health condition or medication.

Health-care workers aged 18 or older.

Residents of personal care homes and other congregate living facilities including assisted living, group homes, shelters and correctional facilities.

Manitoba expects to receive its first shipment of 27,650 doses of vaccine next week, which will then be distributed to vaccine locations across the province, said Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, announces the initial eligibility for the new bivalent vaccine on Friday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A second shipment of 77,600 doses is confirmed for the week of Sept. 12 and additional vaccine deliveries are expected in the following weeks.

The province expects to be able to expand eligibility for the bivalent vaccine to all Manitobans aged 18 and older in the coming weeks, based on vaccine supplies and initial uptake among eligible groups, Atwal said.

Appointments for the bivalent vaccine are expected to be available in mid-September but people must first have completed their primary series of vaccines (usually two doses) before receiving the bivalent.

It is recommended to wait six months from the last dose of vaccine or COVID-19 infection. However, individuals who meet the criteria can receive the bivalent vaccine after a minimum of three months, if they feel they are at increased risk, Atwal said.

The bivalent vaccine can be given at the same time as other immunizations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine, once it becomes available this fall.