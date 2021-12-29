12 deaths, 11 more COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

Manitoba public health officials announced 12 COVID-related deaths and 11 more hospitalizations on Wednesday.

There are now 631 people in hospital with the virus, setting yet another high since the province started reporting that statistic daily in December 2020.

That's over 200 more than a week earlier and nearly 400 more than two weeks ago.

More to come

Read previous story below:

Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 and vaccines in the province as the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to soar.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, for the 12:30 p.m. news conference. CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

Manitoba has seen a surge in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, and the number of people in intensive care units is well above pre-pandemic baseline capacity.

The number of people with the coronavirus in hospital climbed by 19 on Tuesday to a total of 620. That's over 200 more than a week earlier and nearly 400 more than two weeks ago.

The total number of all patients in intensive care units — both those with COVID-19 and those being treated for non-COVID-related issues — was 102 as of Tuesday. The pre-pandemic baseline capacity was 72.

Premier Heather Stefanson said last week that the province's maximum ICU capacity was 116.

Federal statistics say that on Tuesday, Manitoba had the second-highest per-capita death rate from COVID-19 among all provinces.

The province's death toll related to COVID-19 is now 1,466.