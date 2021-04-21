Manitoba to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 18 and up today

Manitoba is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 18 and up today.

Those eligible can book appointments at immunization supersites and pop-up clinics, Manitoba vaccine task force operations lead Johanu Botha said during a Wednesday technical briefing where he confirmed all adults will be eligible at some point today.

It's unclear what time booking will open up to all adults, but usually when Manitoba expands eligibility, new cohorts can book starting at 11:45 a.m. CT.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said on Tuesday during question period at the legislature that eligibility would expand to all adults today.

Age eligibility has dropped considerably in the past two weeks, with anyone 24 and up becoming eligible Tuesday and everyone 30 and up on Monday.

Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force will provide an update on Wednesday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 12:30 p.m. news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will be joined by Botha.

Public health officials said last week that they are planning for vaccination of 12- to 17-year-olds and they will likely become eligible by May 21.

All Indigenous adults, people living and working in certain front-line roles in specified COVID-19 hot spots, pregnant adults, adult clients of Community Living DisAbility Services and first responders such as police officers and firefighters are already eligible to book an appointment at one of the province's supersites or pop-up clinics.

To make an appointment at a supersite or pop-up clinic, use the province's online booking portal, or call 1-844-626-8222.