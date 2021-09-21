Manitoba to spend $14M to boost COVID-19 vaccine outreach

Manitoba is spending $14 million to help doctors and other health-care workers boost the number of first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the province.

The money will help doctors to establish a roster of their patients who are not fully immunized and develop community-focused and one-on-one outreach, Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Tuesday.

The intent is to have those patients go into doctors' offices, where they can talk with health-care providers about their vaccine hesitancy and get answers to any questions and concerns they have, the province said in a news release.

Each doctor's office will be able to develop its own strategies to connect with patients, building on what would be the most effective way to support fully informed decisions about immunization.

The response to the vaccine in Manitoba has been remarkable, even heroic, Goertzen said, but there is a way to go yet "to ensure that we blunt the fourth wave and that we continue to get through this pandemic."

As of Monday, 84.3 per cent of those eligible had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4 per cent had two, the province's online vaccination dashboard said.

Goertzen talked about how the fourth wave is staggering other provinces and how difficult the third wave was in Manitoba.

"And we do not want to be there again," he said, "so every vaccination matters."

Tuesday's announcement signals the transition to a different phase of the immunization strategy, from mass vaccinations to targeted work at the community level, Goertzen said.

While he will continue to promote the importance of vaccines, those who remain unvaccinated are not interested in hearing from politicians, he said.

Doctors, family physicians and pharmacists have people's trust and therefore, the best ability to reach out and speak to vaccine hesitancy, he said.

The funding will be used to cover administrative costs and physician fees connected to the outreach, co-ordination and visits.

It will also go toward the development of a training and support program for physicians and pharmacists focused on best practices to reach out to individuals who have not yet been immunized, the province said in its release.

That training is being developed by Doctors Manitoba, the Manitoba College of Family Physicians and the University of Manitoba, and will help to support health-care providers in communities where additional support is needed to improve immunization rates, the province said.

A similar approach has been piloted in British Columbia and is supported by the Public Health Agency of Canada.