Manitoba offers $1M in grants to help increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Manitoba has set aside $1 million for grants of up to $20,000 that groups can use to reach out to people hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The grants will be available to cultural, arts, education, sports, religious, community and business organizations that can prove they have the ability to reach vaccine hesitant people.

"We need Manitobans to continue to do two things: get a vaccine as soon as possible and follow the public health orders," Premier Brian Pallister said on Thursday.

"The quicker we do these two things, the faster we beat COVID."

Provincial research has suggested the government is beginning to exhaust its ability to reach certain groups, so the messaging needs to come from other sources, he said.

The application process for the grants will open soon but first the government wants to provide information sessions to interested organizations to explain what is expected. Registration for those sessions will begin right away at protectmb.ca.

The outreach work by the organizations will be done from June to September

The province studied the idea of offering cash incentives to individuals who get a shot but research suggested Manitobans don't like the idea of some people getting something that others can't get.

Take-a-seat campaign

The province has also launched a campaign to encourage vaccinations by highlighting the things people will be able to do once they are fully immunized.

A soft launch of the campaign includes advertising on tarps around the lower bowl of Bell MTS Place during Jets games.

"Miss these seats? Get vaccinated," the ads say.

The expanded campaign will use community leaders urging people to get their shot so they can "take their seats" in restaurants, theatres and festivals and once again enjoy the activities and places that have been off limits.

More to come

Premier Brian Pallister is talking about outreach plans to target COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Manitoba.

On Wednesday, health officials announced that mobile outreach vans, house calls and community-hosted clinics are being launched as Manitoba tries to get vaccines closer to certain people.

The mobile clinics will start this week in the inner city, focusing on homeless people. Community-hosted clinics aimed at reaching ethnic groups who might have been deterred from visiting large supersites due to language issues will also start soon.

The province is also expanding a pilot project that made mRNA vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — available at some medical clinics and pharmacies to provide first and second doses to people.

A total of 5,000 mRNA doses are being delivered this week to about 25 partners.

The province will also lean more on hospitals, personal care homes, correctional facilities and home care to order and administer vaccine doses based on needs.

More details were promised but plans will likely include home visits, officials said Wednesday.

A vaccine incentive program, first announced by Pallister in mid-May and promised by the end of last week, is still not in place.