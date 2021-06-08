Pallister announces COVID-19 vaccine measures for Manitoba

Manitoba's premier is making an announcement Tuesday about more vaccine measures in the province's ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Brian Pallister is holding an 11 a.m. news conference, which CBC Manitoba is live streaming here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Last Thursday, he unveiled a grant program designed to help groups increase the uptake in areas where COVID-19 vaccinations are low.

The province has set aside $1 million for grants of up to $20,000 each, available to cultural, arts, education, sports, religious, community and business organizations that can prove they have the ability to reach vaccine-hesitant people.

That was announced one day after health officials unveiled other strategies to reach people who haven't received their first dose because of difficulties getting to the provincial vaccination supersites.

Mobile outreach vans, house calls and community-hosted clinics are being launched to bring the vaccines closer to those people.

The province has studied the idea of offering cash incentives to individuals who get a shot, but the province's research suggested Manitobans don't like the idea of some people getting something that others can't get.

However, he said he isn't ruling those out in the future. He also suggested that some incentives could come in the form of exclusive benefits, such as only allowing vaccinated people into certain places, such as personal care homes.

Pallister first spoke in mid-May about a vaccine incentive program for individuals that was supposed to be unveiled at the end of last week, but is still not in place.

Pallister on Thursday said he would have more to say this week, when Manitoba reveals its reopening strategy.