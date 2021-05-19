Dr. Joss Reimer to make COVID-19 vaccine announcement for Manitoba

An announcement is coming regarding COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, will speak in a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here.

As of Tuesday, 83.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 78.8 per cent have received two, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.

On Monday, Reimer said the province was finalizing recommendations on a plan for third doses of COVID-19 vaccines and would provide details this week.

Last week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) announced it's recommending third doses be given to certain immunocompromised people. NACI still hasn't reached a decision, however, on whether it will recommend booster shots to the broader population.

Earlier this week, the province announced that Manitoba schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting next week to help ensure that eligible young people have an opportunity to get immunized.

Vaccinations will be offered during school hours and in some cases, clinics will continue to operate outside school hours for all members of the community.

Immunization teams will attend all schools with students who were born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, to provide first and second doses, starting in areas with lower vaccine uptake, to help reduce any barriers to immunization, the Protect MB website says.

Among those age 12 to 17, nearly 73 per cent have had one dose of the vaccine and 65 per cent have had both, which is behind the average for the province, Reimer said on Monday.