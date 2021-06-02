Task force to give COVID-19 vaccination update for Manitoba

The heads of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccination task force are set to give an update on Wednesday, just as the province has further expanded eligibility for second doses.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 12:30 p.m. news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force, will be joined by operations lead Johanu Botha.

On Monday, Manitoba announced that those who had received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by April 13 would be eligible for the second dose as of Tuesday.

All Indigenous people in Manitoba and those with specific health conditions are also eligible to book a second dose, as long as they meet the minimum time interval between doses.

It was also announced Monday that anyone who received AstraZeneca-Oxford as their first dose can get a second dose of the approved mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) once they are eligible.

The minimum time that must pass before people who got AstraZeneca get a second dose is 28 days, and for those who aren't in a higher risk category, eight weeks is recommended.

"We expect that whether you got Moderna or Pfizer after AstraZeneca, you would get an equivalent immune response," Reimer said.

"We want people to get those second doses as soon as they hit that eight-week mark and don't want them to worry about vaccine shopping."