COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 45 and up in Manitoba

Manitoba is expanding age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 45 and older at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Those Manitobans can book an appointment at an immunization supersite or pop-up clinic.

The news comes days after Manitoba expanded eligibility to all First Nations, Métis and Inuit adults.

Manitoba's vaccine rollout has undergone a series of changes in recent weeks that have both expanded eligibility generally and targeted some high-risk populations in particular.

Last week, the vaccine task force opened clinics targeting urban Indigneous populations and homeless people in cities across the province.

On Tuesday, the province announced a final series of geographical high-risk areas where everyone 18 and older now qualifies.

The latest on COVID-19 vaccinations in Manitoba will be announced at a news conference Wednesday, a day after doctors urged the province to implement a renewed lockdown in the face of rising patient numbers.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, will be joined by task force head of operations Johanu Botha.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba intensive care wards has doubled in eight weeks and is now rising at such a rate that hospitals may soon contend with volumes so far unseen in the pandemic, doctors warned on Tuesday.

Manitoba intensive care units were treating 47 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday — more than double the provincial volume of ICU COVID-19 patients on March 10, when the number was 21 people.

The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs started to rise more rapidly late last month, as some of the thousands of Manitobans battling the disease became more acutely ill.

At the current rate, hospitals could become overwhelmed with COVID patients within weeks, say the 212 signatories on a letter sent to Premier Brian Pallister Tuesday evening, calling on his government to enact more restrictions.

The doctors also called for financial support for shuttered businesses and sidelined workers, including paid sick leave and vaccination leave.

As well, they want to see immediate vaccination eligibility for all Manitoba teachers, school staff and child-care workers.