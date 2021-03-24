Health officials to give COVID-19 vaccination update for Manitoba

The leaders of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine task force will provide an update on vaccinations in the province on Wednesday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the task force, will be joined by operations lead Johanu Botha.

All Manitobans 65 and older and First Nations people 45 and older are eligible for a vaccine as of Monday. Spouses who meet the eligibility requirements can book appointments together.

A number of temporary immunization clinics opened in some rural and northern communities across the province on Tuesday.

Manitoba has also opened up vaccine eligibility to some younger residents with health conditions that put them at higher risk.

So far, Manitoba has received more than 190,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines. Health Canada announced on March 5 it has also approved the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.