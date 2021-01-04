Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Health officials to give 12:30 p.m. update on Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force will give an update on vaccination efforts Wednesday, the day after the province reported its second COVID-19 death tied to a coronavirus variant.

As of the last vaccine update, on April 12, the province had administered 284,643 doses, including 216,275 first doses and 68,368 second doses. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of task force, will be joined by Johanu Botha, the task force's operations lead, for a 12:30 p.m. news conference. CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

On Tuesday, health officials reported Manitoba's second death tied to one of the more contagious coronavirus variants in Manitoba. They also reported the first case of a variant being identified in the province's north.

That news came one day after Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin suggested more restrictions could be coming soon in an attempt to stem the spread of variants and other rising numbers, including the test positivity rate.

That rate has risen two percentage points in two weeks, and the seven-day average for daily new cases is about 131, compared to 78 two weeks ago.

