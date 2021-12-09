Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 and vaccine update at 12:30 p.m.

Health officials in Manitoba are scheduled to give an update Wednesday on COVID-19 and vaccinations after the province reported nearly 3,500 cases over the past two days.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 12:30 p.m. news conference here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force.

Manitoba's online dashboard posted 1,757 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after reporting 1,721 on Monday.

The five-day test positivity rate for Manitoba was 39.5 per cent as of Tuesday. A month earlier it was just above five per cent.

In light of the rising cases, primarily driven by the Omicron variant, the provincial government announced Tuesday that most students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will do one week of remote learning after the holiday break, which already had been extended two days.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the week of online learning gives school divisions time to address expected staffing shortages due to sickness and to develop plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The province already delayed the return to school after the winter break from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10 to assess the impact of Omicron. Students will now go back into classrooms on Jan. 17.

Medical-grade masks will be required for staff when classes resume. Students will be asked to wear well-fitting masks with at least three layers.

Kindergarten to Grade 6 students who are children of critical service workers, as well as some K-12 students with additional needs, will be able to attend school in person if no alternative care is available.