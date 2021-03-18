Manitoba premier, top doctor to give COVID-19 update for province at 11 a.m.

Manitoba's premier and top doctor will give a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning, one day after several more cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants were reported in the province.

Premier Brian Pallister will be joined by Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin for the 11 a.m. news conference.

Nine more cases involving coronavirus variants of concern were announced by public health officials on Wednesday, bringing Manitoba's total variant caseload to date to 64.

Officials also warned of a possible exposure to B117 — the more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. — at a Winnipeg Costco in St. James on March 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

It was also announced Wednesday that at least one of the more infectious variants — B1351, which was first identified in South Africa — had been spreading in Manitoba for at least two weeks before it was reported by public health officials.