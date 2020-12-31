Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba health officials will update the province's COVID-19 situation on Friday as a new public health order begins.

Manitoba Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, for the 12:30 p.m. news conference.

The new public health order, which kicked in at 12:01 a.m. Friday, requires most people travelling to Manitoba for non-essential reasons to self-isolate for two weeks.

The restriction is designed to stop non-essential travel, by land or by air, and applies to people visiting the province and returning Manitobans.

The order was made out of an abundance of caution in response to variant strains of the coronavirus showing up in other provinces, officials have said.

There are some exemptions, however. The full explanation, and a copy of the order, can be found here.