Dr. Jazz Atwal to give COVID-19 update for Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's next COVID-19 update comes one day after the province announced the second death of an intensive care patient who was sent to Ontario and that most students will not return to in-class learning this year.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, is holding the news conference at 12:30 p.m.

A total of 39 critically ill COVID-19 patients are currently receiving care out of province in order to free up space in overcrowded intensive care units in Manitoba.

There are 37 Manitoba patients in Ontario and two in Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, the province announced the first death of a COVID-19 patient who had been transported for care outside of Manitoba — a man in his 30s who had been at an Ontario hospital since May 20

On Thursday, they announced a second.

That patient, a woman in her 50s, had been moved out of the province on May 23.

Yet another patient, a woman in her 30s, died in a Manitoba hospital after a failed attempt to airlift her to a hospital in Ontario last week.

Schools stay remote

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said Thursday that all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, as well as those in the Garden Valley and Red River Valley school divisions, will stick with remote learning for the remainder of the school year as COVID numbers remain high in the province.

However, beginning June 14, schools will be able to reopen to small groups for in-person support, clinical support, assessments and transition planning, unless otherwise directed by the province.

That will allow five or six students at a time, per classroom, to meet with teachers and "end the year on a positive note," Cullen said. The limited return will be optional.

The province also announced that kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Morden — part of the Western School Division, which borders the Winkler-area Garden Valley division — will move to remote learning on Monday.

That move will be in effect until at least June 21.