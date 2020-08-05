Dr. Brent Roussin to give 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 update for Manitoba

Manitoba's chief public health officer is set to give a COVID-19 update on Monday as doctors and nurses say morale and staffing are at all-time lows in the province's over-capacity health-care system.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to talk about the latest COVID-19 numbers.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 12:30 p.m. briefing here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Dozens of doctors at three Winnipeg hospitals signed their names to a letter sent on Saturday to Premier Brian Pallister and acting health minister Kelvin Goertzen expressing "grave concern" over the state of nursing in emergency departments in the city.

The letter, signed by more than 60 doctors, says exhaustion and stress levels are rampant due to the exceptionally high number of hours that emergency room staff are working.

The third wave of the pandemic has overwhelmed intensive care capacity at Manitoba hospitals to the point where dozens of critically ill COVID-19 patients are in other provinces for care.

Manitoba also sent two cardiac patients out of the province to get surgery last week. One was sent to a facility in Ontario and the other was sent to Quebec.

The letter from the doctors calls for the government to step in to ensure valuable nurses don't burn out and leave the profession. It urges Pallister and Goertzen to acknowledge the essential role of ER nurses in the care of critically ill patients and adjust their wages and benefits in a manner in line with their contributions.

In December, the province signed a deal with the Manitoba Nurses Union to provide a temporary pay bump to nurses working in intensive care, COVID-19 wards and personal care homes.

Emergency room nurses were left out of the deal.