Dr. Brent Roussin to give COVID-19 update as Manitoba becomes pandemic hot spot

Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update Monday on COVID-19 in Manitoba, which now has the highest infection rate in the country.

On Sunday, as Manitoba announced 534 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, it overtook Alberta as the province with the highest infection rate per capita.

Manitoba now has a seven-day average daily infection rate of 33.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, says data compiled by Health Canada.

Alberta's daily infection rate dropped to a seven-day average of 32.9 COVID-19 cases per day.

The number of daily infections in Manitoba has surged in recent weeks, reaching a single-day provincial pandemic record of 560 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.