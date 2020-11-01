Dr. Brent Roussin to give COVID-19 update as Manitoba becomes pandemic hot spot
Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update Monday on COVID-19 in Manitoba, which now has the highest infection rate in the country.
On Sunday, as Manitoba announced 534 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, it overtook Alberta as the province with the highest infection rate per capita.
Manitoba now has a seven-day average daily infection rate of 33.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, says data compiled by Health Canada.
Alberta's daily infection rate dropped to a seven-day average of 32.9 COVID-19 cases per day.
The number of daily infections in Manitoba has surged in recent weeks, reaching a single-day provincial pandemic record of 560 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.