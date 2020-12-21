Manitoba COVID-19 update coming from province's top doctor at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Monday, a day after the public was warned about possible exposures to a more contagious coronavirus variant on Winnipeg Transit.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The province announced 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with no new deaths. Of the new cases, most — 65 — are in the Winnipeg health region.

The province cited the following routes and times for potential exposures to the B117 coronavirus variant:

Blueline Route:

April 2 from 3:30 p.m. at Graham Avenue and Fort Street to 4 p.m. at the Chancellor Blueline Station.

Route 15:

April 3 from 1:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue to 1:45 p.m. at Portage Avenue and Donald Street.

April 3 from 4:30 p.m. at Ellice Avenue and Empress Street to 5:10 p.m. at Mackenzie Street and Boyd Avenue.

Route 17: