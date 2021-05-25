Atwal will give Manitoba's COVID-19 update today

An update on Manitoba's COVID-19 situation is coming on Friday, one day after the province recorded the most daily deaths of the pandemic's third wave.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, is holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

Public health officials announced eight COVID-related deaths on Thursday — the most since Jan. 19, when there were 11 during the second wave.

Officials also announced 297 new cases of the illness on Thursday, which was a steep drop from exactly one week earlier when Manitoba recorded it's single-highest daily total of the pandemic with 603.