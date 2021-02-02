COVID-19 update coming for Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

An update on COVID-19 in Manitoba is coming Tuesday afternoon, a day after the province reported the lowest daily case increase since mid-October.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

The briefing is not being live streamed for the public but presented for reporters.

On Monday, public health officials announced 89 new cases, the lowest since Oct. 19 when 80 new cases were reported.

Just 18 of those were in the Winnipeg health region, the most populous of the province's five regions. The test positivity rate has also continued to slide in Winnipeg, registering at 4.2 per cent on Monday.

Nearly half of Monday's new cases — 42 — were in the Northern Health Region.