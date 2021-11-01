147 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

There are 147 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, and three more people have died from the illness, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

There are now 153 people in hospital with the illness, down one since Tuesday, the dashboard says. Of those people, 22 are in intensive care, down three.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate remains 5.9 per cent, the dashboard says. The province did 2,710 more COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

A little over half of the province's latest COVID-19 cases are among people who haven't been fully immunized against the illness, the province's vaccination status dashboard says.

Seventy-nine weren't vaccinated at all, while four were partly immunized and 64 had both doses.

The latest cases bring Manitoba's weekly average of new infections down slightly to 159.

There are now 1,537 active COVID-19 cases in the province, the coronavirus dashboard says. Meanwhile, 64,256 people in Manitoba have been deemed recovered after getting the illness.

A total of 1,299 people in the province have died from COVID-19, the dashboard says.

More to come

Read the previous story below:

Dr. Brent Roussin and Dr. Joss Reimer will give updates on COVID-19 numbers and vaccines in Manitoba on Wednesday as the province faces more outbreaks in care homes and demand for pediatric doses.

They will meet with reporters via a Zoom news conference at 12:30 p.m. CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

Six personal care homes in the province are in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks in which nine people have died. Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone has the largest, with 70 cases, and more than half of those infected are residents.

The health centre in Benito, Man., has the second largest outbreak, with 19 personal care home residents and eight staff testing positive for the virus.

At the same time, vaccinations have vastly reduced COVID-19's case-fatality rate in Manitoba, data suggests. Compared to the first year of the pandemic, the rate of deaths among Manitobans who contract the virus is far lower.

During that first year, 2.8 per cent of those who caught COVID-19 succumbed to the illness, according to a CBC News analysis of public health statistics. That was the second-highest case-fatality rate among Canada's provinces.

The case-fatality rate has plummeted to 1.1 per cent so far for the second year of the pandemic.

Manitoba started offering third-dose booster shots to immunocompromised people in mid-September and then expanded that several times. Earlier this month the province opened them to everyone 18 years of age and older.

As of Tuesday, 87.4 per cent of Manitobans born in 2009 and earlier had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 84.8 per cent had received two, according to the provincial vaccine dashboard.

Manitoba will start vaccinating children age 5 to 11 one day earlier than originally planned, after pediatric vaccine doses arrived Tuesday morning.

Initially, the first appointments were set for Thursday.

But after the vaccine arrived in the province on Tuesday morning, the vaccine implementation task force added 72 new appointments, all on Wednesday. Those were snapped up right away, the province said.

More than 20,000 appointments have been made since bookings opened on Monday.

In Steinbach, an area in southern Manitoba where vaccine uptake has been much lower for adults than in other parts of the province, officials expected the same response for the pediatric shots and allotted fewer appointments, but that had to be nearly tripled because of demand.

There were initially 1,100 appointments available but the province boosted that to 3,100.