171 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported over 3 days in Manitoba

Manitoba reports 171 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days.

There were 72 cases on Saturday, 58 on Sunday and 41 cases Monday, says a news release from the province.

There were two more deaths during that time.

Among the 41 new cases in Manitoba on Monday, 32 are in people who were not fully vaccinated — 30 were not vaccinated at all, two were partially vaccinated and nine were fully vaccinated, according to the province's online vaccination dashboard.

There are new 21 cases (17 not fully vaccinated) in the Southern Health region, 12 new cases (nine not fully vaccinated) in the Winnipeg health region, five new cases (four not fully vaccinated) in the Prairie Mountain Health region, two new cases (one not fully vaccinated) in the Northern Health Region and one new case in a person not fully vaccinated in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The province listed three deaths in its release on Monday, though one of them was previously reported on Friday. However, no details were provided on Friday, so there is no way to determine which of the three listed on Monday was from then and which are the two most recent deaths.

The three deaths were all women, including two who were both in their 70s and both from the Interlake-Eastern health region. The other is in her 60s and from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of concern.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent provincially (up from three per cent on Friday) and 1.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

The total number of deaths of Manitobans with COVID-19 is now 1,202, including 199 linked to variants of concern.

There are 69 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is a decline of six from Friday. Of those, 14 are in intensive care, which is a drop of one from Friday.

There were 1,739 COVID-19 tests completed Sunday, bringing the total number since early February 2020 to 951,975.