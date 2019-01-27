104 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba as church, restaurant patio rules eased

Another person has died and Manitoba has 104 new cases of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday, the one-year anniversary of the first cases of the coronavirus in the province.

The most recent death was a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 912.

Health officials also announced another confirmed case of the B117 coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom. The case was in the Winnipeg region and is related to travel.

On Thursday, the province announced people in Winnipeg might have been exposed to the highly contagious coronavirus variant last weekend.

The possible exposures to two probable cases of the B117 variant happened March 5 and 6 at two restaurants and a hair salon.

There have now been 23 cases of more contagious variants confirmed in Manitoba — 12 cases of the B117 variant and 11 cases of the B1351 variant first found in South Africa.

This is the first time in more than three weeks that Manitoba has a daily case count above 100. The last time was on Feb. 18, when 139 cases were announced.

The Northern Health Region has the most new cases, with 51. The rest are in the Winnipeg (37), Interlake-Eastern (six), Prairie Mountain (five), and Southern (five) health regions.

Changes to the current public health orders will allow groups of up to six people from different households to sit together on outdoor patios at restaurants and licensed establishments. The 50 per cent maximum capacity rule remains in place, even outside.

People in churches will also be allowed to remove their masks if they are sitting with members of their own household, safely distanced from other groups and not singing.

The new orders go into effect one minute after midnight on Saturday.

Friday is the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Manitoba. The first was announced March 12, 2020, and the public was notified of two more cases later the same day.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate rose to 4.1 per cent on Friday, up from 3.7 per cent on Thursday. In Winnipeg, the rate is three per cent, up from 2.7 per cent.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 fell slightly to 154, down from 156, while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units remained at 22.

Labs completed 2,195 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 546,239.

An outbreak was declared at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sarto, Man., about 61 kilometres south of Winnipeg. Anyone who attended any events at or connected to the church on Feb. 21 should get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, health officials said.

The outbreak at Red River Place Personal Care Home in Selkirk has been declared over.

The province also announced recently that a swath of temporary immunization clinics are opening in some rural and northern communities across the province starting Tuesday.