Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday.

The news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the province announced Winnipeg's test positivity rate dropped below three per cent for the first time in several months, sitting at 2.7 per cent.

The province's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 3.7 per cent, where it was on Saturday as well.

There were 50 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths announced on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 895 since the pandemic began nearly one year ago.

The first three cases of COVID-19 in the province were reported on March 12, 2020. The first death was announced March 27.