Manitoba to announce COVID-19 supports for business as restrictions shut shops once again

Manitoba is set to announce COVID-19 supports for business on Monday as tighter restrictions have shut down or severely curtailed the operations of many businesses once again.

Premier Brian Pallister is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to reveal the supports. CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, detailed over a dozen new public health restrictions on Friday as staggeringly high COVID-19 cases have reached a level not seen since the peak of the second wave.

The new orders came into effect Sunday and will last three weeks, until May 30.

Gyms, museums, casinos, fitness centres, galleries, libraries and day camps are among those forced to shut down.

Restaurants, bars and patios in Manitoba have closed to in-person dining.

Indoor religious, cultural and community gatherings are also no longer allowed, while outdoor gatherings in public areas involving people from more than one household will be limited to a maximum of five people.

Visits to private residences — whether indoors or outdoors — are prohibited.