Manitoba premier talks about sick leave benefit for COVID-19

Premier Brian Pallister will speak about a COVID-19 sick leave benefit.

Many Canadian provinces have been facing a growing chorus of calls to offer paid leave to people who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms but have not received a positive test.

Doctors and nurses, public health officials , mayors , unions, economists and business organizations have all expressed support for leave to make sure workers stay home if they are sick and to help reduce workplace transmission of COVID-19.

Across Canada, only about 42 per cent of adults who are working have access to paid sick days, according to the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

Yukon created a paid sick leave program to battle the pandemic more than a year ago, and the idea is under consideration in B.C .

This week — under pressure to control workplace transmission in COVID-19 hotspots in and around Toronto — Ontario announced it would fund a temporary paid leave program to cover three sick days .

To date, Pallister has repeatedly put the onus on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to develop a national program.