Manitoba premier talks about sick leave benefit for COVID-19
CBC Manitoba is live streaming the news conference here
Premier Brian Pallister will speak about a COVID-19 sick leave benefit.
CBC Manitoba is live streaming the 10:30 a.m. new conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.
Many Canadian provinces have been facing a growing chorus of calls to offer paid leave to people who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms but have not received a positive test.
Doctors and nurses, public health officials, mayors, unions, economists and business organizations have all expressed support for leave to make sure workers stay home if they are sick and to help reduce workplace transmission of COVID-19.
Across Canada, only about 42 per cent of adults who are working have access to paid sick days, according to the Manitoba Federation of Labour.
Yukon created a paid sick leave program to battle the pandemic more than a year ago, and the idea is under consideration in B.C.
This week — under pressure to control workplace transmission in COVID-19 hotspots in and around Toronto — Ontario announced it would fund a temporary paid leave program to cover three sick days.
To date, Pallister has repeatedly put the onus on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to develop a national program.