Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences Centre traced to 1 unvaccinated patient: Manitoba Shared Health

A single unvaccinated patient is being blamed for a COVID-19 outbreak at Winnipeg's largest hospital that led to 25 more infections and one death.

The initial case was discovered during routine COVID-19 testing before the patient's operation earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for Shared Health, the organization that oversees Manitoba's health-care system.

The outbreak, on the GD2 surgery unit at the Health Sciences Centre, was declared on Nov. 4. It has since led to a second outbreak being declared on Monday in the GD4 medical unit, the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CBC Friday.

Since that first case, 16 more patients and nine staff — all fully vaccinated — have contracted breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the two outbreaks, the spokesperson said.

Two patients were admitted to the intensive care unit, one of whom died. The other has recovered enough to be returned to a medical unit.

The patient who died was a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, according to a news release from the province on Monday.

"The GD2 outbreak underscores the adverse impact that one patient who chooses to be unvaccinated can have on the health-care system," the Shared Health spokesperson said.

"Also notable is that many of the patients on GD2 who tested positive remain symptomatic and unwell — their stays in hospital extended far longer than they would have been if not for acquiring the virus."

The outbreak has caused a significant chain reaction that has impacted staff and patients. For instance, infected staff were required to self-isolate until they recovered, resulting in some staffing challenges. Some have since returned to work, but others remain symptomatic and are continuing to isolate.

Sixty staff in total have now been tested for the COVID-19 as a result of the outbreak, which has also resulted in one surgical unit being down 10 beds. As well, seven surgeries have been postponed due to a shortage of beds and/or staff, according to Shared Health.

The outbreak in the GD4 unit came as a result of a patient being transferred from GD2 before the initial outbreak was discovered, the spokesperson said.

The patient who was transferred did not test positive, but a close contact did. In total, three patients and one staff member — all fully vaccinated — tested positive for COVID as a result of the GD4 unit outbreak. One of the patients is currently in ICU.

"Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19 but they do not provide 100 per cent immunity and work best when herd immunity is achieved," the spokesperson said.

All Manitobans who have not been vaccinated are urged to do so as quickly as possible, the spokesperson said.

"We are also encouraging all vaccinated Manitobans over the age of 18 — including health-care workers — to get their third dose if it has been at least six months since they received their second shot.