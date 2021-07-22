Dr. Jazz Atwal to give COVID-19 update for Manitoba at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province moves into a new phase of the pandemic by eliminating most public health orders.

Dr. Jazz Atwal is holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC Manitoba is live streaming it here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba has cast aside the COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirement for public places. The next milestone is set for March 15, when the province is set to drop the mask mandate.

However, not everyone is in agreement with the changes.

True North Sports and Entertainment — owners of the downtown Winnipeg arena and the city's two professional hockey teams — say anyone attending home games for the Winnipeg Jets or Manitoba Moose will need to have their proof of vaccination QR codes scanned until April 30.

Although the vaccine mandates have ended, the cards and verifier app are still available, and businesses will still be able to require proof of vaccination at their own discretion, the province has said.

True North says it recognizes there are still varying comfort levels with the changes, particularly in an arena with more than 15,000 people sitting in close proximity for extended periods of time.

However, Canada Life Centre will follow the province's lead and no longer require masks as of March 15, but they will still be strongly encouraged, True North says.

A number of long-term care homes and acute-care homes have said they will continue to use the cards and app for some in-person visits.

Some people working in the health-care system in Manitoba have also spoken out against lifting the vaccination and testing requirements, which will enable their unvaccinated peers to come to work again.

"I don't think it is ever OK to lift the requirement that health-care workers be vaccinated for COVID-19," said a doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We have a duty of care to patients to 'do no harm.'"

On Tuesday, Doctors Manitoba, an advocacy organization that represents more than 4,000 physicians, urged people to remain cautious and not take those measures by the government as a sign the pandemic is over.

"I think we're concerned that people are getting the wrong message. There is still, absolutely, a need to continue doing things that will reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others," said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba and an emergency medicine physician at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

"The end of restrictions and protections does not mean the end of the pandemic."

Government and public health officials have pointed to several indicators that support their decision to drop the mandates, such as a declining number of people in hospital for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, that number was 463, down from 744 a month earlier.

Despite the assurance things are improving, Manitoba recently requested — and was given approval on Tuesday — for federal assistance that will allow a trio of Red Cross nurses to continue to work at the province's largest hospital for an extra two weeks.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the three Red Cross nurses have been working at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg since late December. They will continue to offer that support until March 14 to help alleviate the stress on staff due to COVID-19.

The province's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalization numbers are trending down, but intensive care units and acute care centres are still a few weeks behind those trend, provincial spokesperson said in an email on Tuesday.