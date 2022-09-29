COVID-related deaths climb 17 in one week in Manitoba, new data says

The number of COVID-related deaths in Manitoba went up by 17 during the week ending Sept. 24, according to the latest data released by the province.

The weekly surveillance report, released Thursday and covering Sept. 18-24, indicates the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic is now 2,160, up from 2,143 the previous week.

During that same week, however, the number of people being treated for severe outcomes due to the virus actually decreased. A total of 73 were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, down from 87 the week before.

There were 11 admitted to intensive care units, the identical number as the previous week.

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province for the most recent surveillance week is also down from the previous week, with 283 as opposed to 377.

Those numbers are believed to be a significant undercount of the true number of infections, due to limited access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the only type of test recorded by Manitoba Public Health.

The province's volume of lab tests increased to an average of 302 per day compared to 286 in the previous week, and the weekly test positivity rate went up to 22.2 per cent, an increase from 22 per cent in that same time.

As of Sept. 27, federal wastewater surveillance data for Winnipeg and Brandon indicates a level of rising activity of COVID-19.

Winnipeg's data has remained mostly consistent since it spiked at the start of the year, though an increase since early September has been recorded. Brandon's numbers, however, have jumped significantly more this month.

The province's next COVID-19 surveillance report is scheduled for Oct. 6.