Dr. Brent Roussin returns to give Manitoba COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, is giving a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

It's the first time since March 16 that Roussin will address reporters.

CBC Manitoba is live streaming the 12:30 p.m. news conference here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

Data from the provincial government says Omicron's BA.2 subvariant appears to be the dominant coronavirus strain in Manitoba.

Approximately 200 positive COVID-19 tests are being sequenced by the province each week, which is about 10 to 15 per cent of all positive test results, a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CBC News on Wednesday.

The most recent batch of tests showed a 60 per cent positivity rate for the BA.2 subvariant.

Manitoba posted its last daily COVID-19 data update on March 25. A weekly epidemiology report is now being released by the province every Thursday.

The move has been criticized by members of the provincial Opposition and online by people in the health profession, but Premier Heather Stefanson said the weekly updates are enough to inform Manitobans about COVID trends.

The province on Wednesday also widened eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone aged 70 and older, Indigenous people aged 50 and up, and all residents of personal care homes and assisted living facilities can get the shot six months after their last booster.

The move is based on recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which advised provincial governments on Tuesday to prepare to offer second booster doses.