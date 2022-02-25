7 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba on Friday as hospitalizations drop 11

Manitoba reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 11 fewer hospitalizations in a news release on Friday.

There are now 513 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, a drop of more than 100 in just over a week.

The hospitalization number includes 29 people in intensive care units, which is a decrease of three from Thursday.

The latest deaths were six people from the Winnipeg health region and one from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Those in Winnipeg are a woman and man in their 60s, a woman in her 70s, a woman and man in their 80s, and a man in his 90s linked to an outbreak at Tuxedo Villa personal care home.

The death in Prairie Mountain was a woman in her 40s.

The province also released more information about deaths first reported Thursday. There were from the Winnipeg health region: a man in his 70s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s who is linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre.

The other was a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The total number of people in Manitoba who have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started is now 1,675.

The province also reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 130,277. However, health officials have repeatedly said those numbers are a significant undercount of the total number of active cases.

Manitoba is strictly restricting access to PCR tests at provincial sites and does not track most rapid test results.

Of the new cases, 108 are in the Winnipeg health region, 73 in the Northern Health Region, 70 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 33 in the Interlake-Eastern health region and 29 in the Southern Health region.

A recent breakdown of cases by vaccination status can be viewed on an interactive chart on the government website.