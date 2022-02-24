5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba on Thursday as hospitalizations drop 19

Manitoba reported five COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations fell by 19, the province's online dashboard says .

There are now 524 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, a drop of more than 100 in the past 10 days.

The hospitalization data includes 32 people in intensive care units, which is an increase of three from Wednesday.

There were three deaths in the Winnipeg health region, one in the Prairie Mountain Health region and one in the Northern Health Region.

No information on ages or sex of those who died or about outbreaks was released on Thursday by the province.

The number of people in Manitoba who have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started is now 1,668.

The province also reported 319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, although health officials have repeatedly said those numbers are a significant undercount of the total number of active cases.

Manitoba is strictly restricting access to PCR tests at provincial sites and does not track most rapid test results.

Of the new cases, 107 are in the Northern Health Region, 89 in the Winnipeg health region, 68 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 30 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, and 25 in the Southern Health region.

A recent breakdown of cases by vaccination status can be viewed on an interactive chart on the government website.

As of midnight, there were 106 adult patients — those receiving both COVID and non-COVID care — in Manitoba ICUs. That's an increase of seven from Wednesday.

The critical care program's normal, pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72 patients.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate decreased to 14 per cent from 14.8 on Wednesday. At the start of the month, it was 30.1 per cent.