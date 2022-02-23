3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba on Wednesday as hospitalizations drop 10

Manitoba reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as hospitalizations fell by 10, the province's online dashboard says.

There are now 543 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, more than 200 fewer than when the number peaked on Feb. 2 at 744. That includes 29 people in intensive care, down two from Tuesday, and the lowest number since Dec. 30.

The deaths were a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region, a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and a man in his 70s from the Northern Health Region.

The number of people in Manitoba who have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started is now 1,663.

The province also released more information about 11 deaths that were listed Tuesday on the online dashboard.

Three of the deaths were from Saturday: a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region.

Six deaths were from Sunday: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, and two women from the Interlake-Eastern health region, one in her 70s and one in her 80s. The latter was linked to an outbreak at Rosewood Lodge Personal Care Home in Stonewall.

The other two deaths were from Monday and both from Southern Health region: a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

The province also reported 369 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although health officials have repeatedly said those numbers are a significant undercount of the total number of active cases.

Manitoba is strictly restricting access to PCR tests at provincial sites and does not track most rapid test results.

Of the new cases, 178 are in the Northern Health Region, 73 in the Winnipeg health region, 60 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 36 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, and 22 in the Southern Health region.