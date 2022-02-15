COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba drop 19, no new deaths reported on Tuesday

There are 19 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations in Manitoba and no new deaths on Tuesday, the province's online dashboard says .

There are now 614 people in hospital with the illness. That's the lowest number since there were 601 on Jan. 17.

Of those hospitalized, there are 38 in intensive care units — a decrease of two from Monday.

As of midnight, there were 91 adults — both COVID and non-COVID patients — in Manitoba intensive care units. The critical care program's pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72 patients.

The number of Manitobans who have died due to the coronavirus since the pandemic started remains at 1,637.

There were 389 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, a jump from the 188 reported on Monday. Those numbers are considered to be a significant undercount of the true number of infections, given the limited access to PCR tests at provincial sites and that the province does not track most rapid test results.

A recent breakdown of cases by vaccination status can be viewed on an interactive chart on the government website.

Of the new known cases, the Winnipeg health region reported 117. The Northern Health Region had 95, the Interlake-Eastern health region had 94, the Prairie Mountain Health region had 43 and the Southern Health region had 40.

Manitoba's test positivity rate went down slightly to 22 per cent from 22.3 per cent on Monday.

The update comes on the day new public health orders came into effect in Manitoba, lifting most capacity limits.

Restaurants, licensed premises, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events and casinos are no longer subject to limited gathering sizes if proof of vaccination is required.

Gatherings at private residences and outdoor public spaces have no restrictions regardless of vaccination.

There are no changes to retail and personal services until March 1, when the province intends to remove all proof of vaccination requirements, which means vaccination cards will no longer be needed.

Two weeks after that, on March 15, all restrictions are set to end.

As of Tuesday, 86 per cent of eligible Manitobans have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, 81.2 per cent have two doses and 42.8 per cent have received their third shot, the provincial vaccine dashboard says .

The total number of doses administered in the province is now at 2,807,353, with just 230 scheduled to be given on Tuesday.