3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba as hospitalizations drop by 9

Manitoba public health officials report three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and a nine-patient decline in hospitalizations.

There are now 720 people in hospital with the virus while the province's death toll related to COVID-19 is now 1,524.

Among those in hospital, 49 are in intensive care units, the same as Tuesday.

The latest deaths are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both from the Winnipeg health region, and a woman in her 90s from the Interlake-Eastern health region linked to an outbreak at the Betel Home personal care home.

More details were also released about seven deaths reported Tuesday on the province's online dashboard.

They include two men — one in his 50s and one in his 60s — from the Winnipeg region. The remainder are all from the Southern Health region: two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s.

Manitoba health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccines in the province a day after the number of hospitalizations due to the virus set yet another record.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, for the 12:30 p.m. news conference. CBC Manitoba is live streaming it here and on Facebook and CBC Gem.

With 13 new patients admitted Tuesday, there are now 729 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manitoba hospitals. That number was around 200 when the month began.

The province also announced another six deaths on Tuesday due to the virus, bringing the pandemic total to 1,521.

In January alone, there have been 129 deaths in Manitoba attributed to COVID-19. That makes it the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic, so far.

The three worst months were all during the second wave: December 2020 (355), November 2020 (243) and January 2021 (162).

Despite the high numbers of hospitalizations and daily deaths, there is some evidence the pandemic's current wave could be receding in Manitoba.

Wastewater monitoring done by the National Microbiology Laboratory suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 was found in the largest quantities in Winnipeg at the beginning of January.

The province has yet to conclude the pandemic's current wave of cases is drawing down but is now working with scientists at the National Microbiology Lab to analyze the data.