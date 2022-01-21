8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba on Friday, hospitalizations drop by 1

Eight deaths related to COVID-19 and a drop of one hospitalization due to the virus have been reported in Manitoba Friday in a news release.

There are now 664 people in hospital, down from 665 on Thursday, including 50 in intensive care units — a number unchanged from Thursday.

Seven of the latest deaths are from the Winnipeg health region and one is from the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Those from Winnipeg are two women in their 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s who is a linked to an outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Boniface, a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at Vista Park Lodge and a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Victoria General Hospital, unit 4 south.

The death in the Interlake-Eastern region is a man in his 60s.

More details were also released about seven deaths posted Thursday on the province's online dashboard ; six are from the Winnipeg region and one is from the Southern Health region.

Those from Winnipeg are a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 70s linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home and a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph.

The death in Southern Health is a woman in her 50s.

The province's death toll related to COVID-19 is now 1,492.

More to come