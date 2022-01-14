COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba reach 517 with 18 more reported on Friday

Manitoba reported 18 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and five new deaths on Friday, according to the province's online dashboard .

The increase in hospitalizations pushes that total to 517, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province decreased to 45 from 47 on Thursday.

The latest deaths, which bring the total since the pandemic began to 1,443 in Manitoba, include three from the Winnipeg health region: a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s.

The Southern Health region reported one death, a woman in her 90s, while the Interlake-Eastern health region also reported one, a woman in her 70s.

The province also released more information about nine deaths reported on Thursday. They include five from the Winnipeg region: A man in his 60 , a woman in her 70s , a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge, and a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre.

There were also three from the Interlake-Eastern health region — a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s — as well as a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region.

Manitoba added 1,215 new cases, bringing its total of 107,838. However, those statistics come with the caveat that case numbers are significantly undercounted because many positive cases are not reported.

The province only counts positive PCR tests, but has severely restricted access to them, with most symptomatic people only doing self-administered rapid antigen tests, which are not tracked.

Of the latest reported cases, 516 are in the Winnipeg health region, 281 in the Northern health region, 223 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 125 in the Southern Health region and 70 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.