57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba

There are 57 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death in Manitoba, the provincial coronavirus website says Wednesday.

The Southern Health region, which has the lowest vaccine uptake in the province, has the most new cases with 25.

There are 22 cases in the Winnipeg health region, five in the Interlake-Eastern health region, five in the Prairie Mountain Health region and none in the Northern Health Region, the Manitoba COVID-19 data page says.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Wednesdays to update case numbers, although figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

No breakdown has been provided about the latest death — age, sex or health region. There are now 1,190 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba, including 191 due to variants of concern.

There are currently 495 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 58,759 people have recovered. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital is 63 (up two). Of those, 12 are in intensive care (a drop of six).

The province's five-day test positivity rate dipped slightly from three per cent Tuesday to 2.9 per cent on Wednesday. No information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is provided on the COVID-19 data site. It was 1.6 per cent on Monday, the last time it was updated.

The dashboard says 2,235 COVID-19 tests were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests to 927,448.

The province's online variant dashboard doesn't have any new cases linked to variants of concern. However, it has reclassified 86 variants that were previously listed as unspecified.

Of those, 76 are the highly contagious delta, or B.1.617.2, variant. That raises the total delta caseload in the province to 1,063.

Four other previously unspecified cases are now listed as AY.3, also known as delta plus, bringing that number to 19. The first three cases of AY.3 were reported earlier this month.

The other four reclassified cases have been determined to belong to the alpha, or B.1.1.7, variant.

A total of 1,906,312 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

As of Wednesday, 82.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose and 77 per cent have received two, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.

Eligibility includes anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009. The date of someone's second appointment must be at least 28 days after the first.

All Manitoba vaccine supersites are offering both walk-in and appointment-based vaccinations.

Eligible individuals can book their appointments at these sites online, or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

The province has an online service where the public can search for locations — supersites and partner clinics — offering vaccines in their area.