Manitoba premier, health minister to give 2 p.m. COVID-19 update as hospitalizations escalate

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Health Minister Audrey Gordon will head up the weekly COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday amid mounting hospital admissions due to the virus.

2 p.m. news conference

Stefanson and Gordon will be joined by Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force.

The province on Tuesday announced a surge of 40 more people being admitted to hospitals, including three more receiving intensive care.

That pushed the total number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations to 418.

The province also reported 2,012 new cases of COVID-19, with the majority of those in the Winnipeg health region, which had 1,280.

Stefanson has come under fire for seldom addressing the public about the pandemic, with social media hashtags #Wheresheather and #wheresthepremier popping up.

The criticism grew louder this week after 19 more deaths were reported Monday and there was no word from the premier.

There are 96 COVID and non-COVID patients in intensive care units across the province as of Tuesday. Manitoba's pre-pandemic baseline ICU capacity was 72.