128 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

The Southern Health region leads in both categories with 66 of the latest cases and three of the deaths.

The other death is from the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 11 of the new cases.

The Winnipeg health region has 30 cases, the Northern Health region has 13 and the Interlake-Eastern health region has 8.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started is now 1,319.

More specific information about the latest deaths — sex, age, links to outbreaks or virus variants — is not available at the moment. The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online.

(Government of Manitoba)

Of the 128 cases reported Tuesday, 69 (54 per cent) are in people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and seven (five per cent) are in people who were partially vaccinated.

The other 52 (41 per cent) are in fully vaccinated people.

Data on the most up-to-date hospitalizations and number of patients in intensive care units is not currently available on the province's dashboards.

The province's five-day test positivity rate increased marginally to 5.2 per cent from 5.1 per cent on Monday.

There is no update on the rate for Winnipeg, which was at 2.7 per cent on Monday.

School cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to schools since classes started on Sept. 7 is now 1,522, the province's dashboard on school data says.

That's an increase of 121 since the last update on Nov. 25.

Of the latest figures, 1,301 are student cases and 221 are staff. There have been 360 schools which have reported one or more cases.

Within the last 14 days, the period in which cases are considered active, there have been 350 cases: 292 student cases and 58 staff cases across 159 schools. There are 817 schools in the province.

A map showing school-associated cases within the last 14 days can be seen here.

There were 1,875 laboratory tests completed on Monday, bringing the total number completed to 1,173,932.

The province has also administered 2,167,199 doses of coronavirus vaccines with another 2,395 scheduled for Tuesday.

Eligibility for first and second doses now includes anyone age five or older.

As well, a third dose is now available to anyone age 18 or older, as long as a minimum of six months has passed since the last dose.

As of Tuesday, 87.8 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 85.3 per cent have both, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.

The percentage of those vaccinated in the age 5-11 group has not been included in that data, yet. The province did not have information about how many of the approximately 125,000 kids in that group have received their first shot.