10 deaths, 342 new COVID-19 cases reported over 3 days in Manitoba

There were 10 deaths and 342 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past three days in Manitoba.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba caused by the virus is now 1,315.

No cases of the B.1.1.529 or omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba at this time.

All positive travel-related specimens are being sequenced to determine their classification, the province said.

There were 124 new cases on Saturday, 132 on Sunday, and 86 Monday.

Of the Monday cases, 40 were in people who haven't been fully vaccinated.

(Government of Manitoba)

There were 30 cases in the Southern Health region (21 of them not fully vaccinated), 30 in the Winnipeg health region (nine not fully vaccinated), 11 in the Prairie Mountain Health region (seven not fully vaccinated), 10 in the Northern Health Region (three not fully vaccinated), and five in the Interlake-Eastern health region, where all were fully vaccinated.

There were six deaths reported on Saturday and four on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

The deaths reported Saturday were:

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region.

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region.

A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region.

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone.

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre/Russell Personal Care Home.

Those reported Sunday are:

A woman in her 60s from the Northern Health Region.

A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region.

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region.

A woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The provincial test positivity is now 5.1 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent on Friday. In Winnipeg, the rate is 2.7 per cent.

Outbreaks

Two new outbreaks have been declared in Manitoba, both in Winnipeg.

Donwood Manor assisted living facility has been moved to the red or critical level of the province's pandemic response system.

The other outbreak is in the Grade 3 class at St. Alphonsus School. The class has been moved to remote learning and the entire school moved to the orange or restricted level of the pandemic response system.

Meanwhile, previously reported outbreaks are now declared over at Benito Personal Care Home and the GD4 unit of Health Sciences Centre.

There are currently 1,493 active COVID-19 cases in the province and 64,945 people have recovered.

A total of 142 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care units.

Among those in hospitalized with active COVID-19, 53 per cent are unvaccinated and 43 per cent are fully vaccinated; four per cent are partly vaccinated.

When it comes to the most severe outcomes, however, the split is much greater. Of the patients being treated for active COVID-19 in intensive care units, 84 per cent are unvaccinated and 16 per cent are fully vaccinated.

(Government of Manitoba)

There were 2,095 laboratory tests completed on Sunday, bringing the total number completed to 1,171,960.

The province has also administered 2,162,719 doses of coronavirus vaccines with another 1,660 scheduled for Monday.

Eligibility for first and second doses now includes anyone age five or older.

As well, a third dose is now available to anyone age 18 or older, as long as a minimum of six months has passed since the last dose.