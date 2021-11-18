Man in his 30s among 5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba reports 179 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths and more than half of the new cases come from two health regions — Winnipeg and Southern Health.

The Winnipeg health region had three deaths and 43 cases. Southern Health had two deaths and 69 cases, an update from the province says.

Prairie Mountain Health region has 28 of the latest cases, the Northern Health Region has 32 and the Interlake-Eastern health region has seven.

The latest deaths from the Winnipeg health region were a man in his 30s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s. The latter is linked to the B.1.617.2, or delta, variant of concern.

The deaths in the Southern Health region were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, both linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor.

The province also released specifics about deaths reported earlier this week.

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health, whose death was reported Tuesday, was linked to an unspecified variant of concern and the outbreak at the Benito Personal Care Home.

A man in his 60s from Southern Health and a man in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health were the deaths listed in Wednesday dashboard numbers.

Manitoba's total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is now 1,281. That includes 259 linked to more contagious coronavirus strains.

Of Thursday's 179 cases, 102 are in people who were not fully vaccinated — 94 not at all and eight who were partly vaccinated. There were 77 cases in fully vaccinated people.

(Government of Manitoba)

There are 157 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals, up from 152 on Wednesday. Of those, 30 are in intensive care units, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

Among people hospitalized with active cases of COVID-19, 51 per cent are unvaccinated, and 42 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for patients in intensive care units with active COVID-19, 79 per cent are not vaccinated and 21 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate for Manitoba is 5.4 per cent, a dip from 5.7 on Wednesday. The rate is 2.9 per cent in Winnipeg, which is also a slight decline from the last reported number, 3.1, on Monday.

Outbreaks

New outbreaks have been declared at Amber Meadow Retirement Home in Winnipeg and Arborg Personal Care Home in Arborg. Both facilities have been moved to the red, or critical, level on the provincial pandemic response system .

Outbreaks have also been declared in the grades 4-5 class at New Era School in Brandon and a Grade 2 class at École Sacré-Coeur in Winnipeg.

Those classes have been moved to remote learning and the schools moved to the orange, or restricted, level on the pandemic response system.