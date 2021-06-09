193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Friday

Manitoba is reporting 193 new COVID-19 cases and one more death from the illness, according to the latest update on the province's online dashboard.

The numbers on the dashboard were updated Friday for the first time since Wednesday. There were no updates Thursday due to Remembrance Day.

Nearly half of the latest cases are in the Southern Health region, which reported 94 new cases Friday.

The Winnipeg health region has the next highest number with 48, followed by the Prairie Mountain Health region with 25, the Northern Health Region with 15 and Interlake-Eastern health region with 11.

The latest death is in the Prairie Mountain region, according to the dashboard. That brings the number of people who have died from the illness in the province since the start of the pandemic to 1,269.

There is no information available on the dashboard about the age or sex of the person who died.

The current five-day test positivity rate for Manitoba is 6.1 per cent, a slight dip from 6.2 reported on Wednesday.

The province normally issues a COVID-19 bulletin on Thursday, which provides more detail than the online dashboard.

Because of Remembrance Day, that bulletin was expected to be released Friday, but it had not been issued as of 1 p.m.

(Province of Manitoba)

Of the new cases reported Friday, 96 (50 per cent) are in people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and nine (five per cent) are in people who were partly vaccinated. The other 88 (46 per cent) are in fully vaccinated people.

Among patients in intensive care units with active COVID-19 symptoms, though, 91 per cent are unvaccinated and just nine per cent those who are fully vaccinated, according to Friday's dashboard update.

(Province of Manitoba)

There are currently 145 people in hospital due to COVID-19, up two from Wednesday. That includes 30 in intensive care units, also up by two.

The province has also now linked 206 more COVID-19 cases to coronavirus variants of concern.

There are 198 cases now linked to an unspecified variant and eight that have been classified as the B.1.617.2, or delta, variant, according to an update on the province's online variant dashboard.

Another 3,434 lab tests have been completed since the last update on Wednesday, for a total of 1,126,227 since the pandemic started.

As of Friday, 87 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.2 per cent have two, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.

Anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, is eligible for first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The province has also recently expanded eligibility for third doses to everyone 18 and up.

School cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases involving school-age children or staff at schools since classes started on Sept. 7 is now 997, Friday's update on the province's website says.

Of those, 859 are student cases and 138 are staff. There have been 263 schools that have reported at least one case.

Within the last 14-day period — the period in which cases are considered active — there have been 356 cases. There were 309 student cases and 47 staff cases during the Oct. 27 to Nov. 9 period, with 132 schools reporting at least one case.

No schools are in remote learning at this time.

A map showing school-associated cases within the last 14 days can be seen here.