73 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

More than 40 per cent of the latest cases are in the Southern Health region, which has 31.

The Winnipeg health region has the next highest number with 18, followed by the Prairie Mountain Health region with 15 and the Northern Health Region with nine.

There are no new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Of the 73 cases reported Tuesday, 49 (67 per cent) are in people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and six are in people who were partly vaccinated, the province's dashboard says. The other 18 (25 per cent) are in fully vaccinated people.

Among people hospitalized with active cases of COVID-19, 75 per cent are unvaccinated, while 17 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for patients in intensive care units with active COVID-19 symptoms, 77 per cent are not vaccinated and 23 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province's five-day test positivity rate went up to 4.3 per cent Tuesday from 3.9 per cent on Monday.

There is no update on the rate for Winnipeg, which was at 1.7 per cent on Monday.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started remains at 1,237. That includes 229 due to variants of concern.

There are currently 78 people in hospital due to COVID-19 (down six from Monday), including 17 in intensive care (down three).

The province also identified 249 more cases of variants of concern on its online variant dashboard. There are 166 more cases classified as the B.1.617.2, or delta, variant. There are an additional 83 listed under unidentified variants.

There were 2,145 lab tests completed on Monday, for a total of 1,075,317 since the pandemic started.

As of Tuesday, 86.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 83.3 per cent had both, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.

Anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, is eligible for first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Southern Health region remains the area of the province with the lowest vaccine uptake, with 67.8 per cent of eligible people fully immunized, provincial data says.

Within that region, the rural municipality of Stanley, which surrounds Morden and Winkler, has the lowest vaccination rate at 25.3 per cent. Winkler is next at 43.6 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to schools since classes started on Sept. 7 is now 583, the province's dashboard on school data says.

Of those, 499 are student cases and 84 are staff. There have been 192 schools that have reported one or more cases.

A map showing school-associated cases within the last 14 days can be seen here.