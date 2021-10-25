334 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported over 3 days in Manitoba

Manitoba reported 334 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over three days on Monday, the first update since Friday.

That includes 107 cases Saturday, 149 on Sunday and 78 on Monday. Sunday's total was the highest daily number since June 19.

As a result, t​​​​​​he seven-day average daily case count in Manitoba is now back up over 100 again, at 101. It had slipped down to 83 last week.

The fourth-wave peak so far was a seven-day average of 112 on Oct. 8.

Of the 78 cases on Monday, 54 are in people who are unvaccinated and another five are in people who are partly vaccinated. The other 19 cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

The Southern Health region has 36 of the latest cases (32 not fully vaccinated).

The next closest region is half of that, with 18 in the Prairie Mountain Health region (14 not fully vaccinated).

The Winnipeg health region has 12 of the new cases (seven not fully vaccinated), the Northern Health Region has 10 (five not fully vaccinated), and the Interlake-Eastern health region has two (one not fully vaccinated).

The two deaths are a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region and a man in his 80s from the Interlake-Eastern health region. Both are linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

Manitoba's total number of deaths linked to the illness is now 1,237.

Three new outbreaks have been declared in the province:

The Lagimodiere campus of Springs Christian Academy in Winnipeg. Grades 1 to 6 have moved to remote learning as a result.

The Benito personal care home in the community of Benito, near the Saskatchewan border northwest of Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Light of the North Covenant church in Thompson.

All three have been moved to the red or critical level of Manitoba's pandemic response system.

A previously announced outbreak in St. Augustine School's Grade 6 class in Brandon is now declared over.

With the latest cases, a total of 62,907 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Manitoba, and 60,599 have recovered. There are currently 1,071 active cases in the province.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.9 per cent provincially (up from 3.3 per cent on Friday) and 1.7 per cent in Winnipeg.