102 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

The Northern Health Region has 34 of the latest cases, and the Southern Health region has 32.

The Winnipeg health region has 18, the Interlake-Eastern health region has 11 and Prairie Mountain Health region has seven.

The Winnipeg, Prairie Mountain and northern regions each were home to one of the three latest deaths. No details on the age or sex of the people who died is available.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started is now 1,234, including 226 due to variants of concern.

Of the 102 cases from Tuesday, 63 (62 per cent) are in people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 11 are in people who were partly vaccinated, the province's dashboard says. Another 28 are in people who are fully vaccinated.

(Government of Manitoba)

Among people hospitalized with active cases of COVID-19, 75 per cent are unvaccinated, while 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for patients in intensive care units, 70 per cent are non-vaccinated and 30 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province's five-day test positivity rate remained where it was on Monday, at 3.3 per cent.

There is no update on the rate for Winnipeg, which was at 1.4 per cent on Monday.

There are currently 92 people in hospital due to COVID-19 (up two from Monday), including 14 in intensive care (down two from Monday).

The province also identified 223 more cases of variants of concern on its online variant dashboard. All are listed as unspecified, which means they have not yet been classified as one of the known variants.

There were 2,154 lab tests completed on Monday, for a total of 1,056,264 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 82.7 per cent have both, the provincial vaccine dashboard said.

The total number of doses administered in the province is now at 2,050,708.

The Southern Health region remains the area of the province with the lowest vaccine uptake. Within that region, the rural municipality of Stanley, which surrounds Morden and Winkler, has the lowest vaccination rate, at 25.1 per cent. Winkler is next at 43.1 per cent.

(Government of Manitoba)

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to schools since classes began on Sept. 7 is now at 454, the province's dashboard on school data says.

Of those, 390 are student cases and 64 are staff. There have been 157 schools that have reported one or more cases.

A map showing school-associated cases within the last 14 days can be seen here.